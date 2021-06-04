MassDEP fines Baystate Contracting Services of Springfield for asbestos violations

BOSTON (MassDEP) – The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) announced it has assessed a penalty of $9,750 to Baystate Contracting Services, an asbestos abatement contractor based in Springfield, for an asbestos work practice violation during an abatement project at a residence on Cass Avenue in West Springfield. MassDEP observed the potential release of asbestos fibers from improper management of friable asbestos-containing building materials during removal.

On December 1, 2020, MassDEP inspectors conducted an unannounced compliance inspection at the Cass Avenue residence and entered the contained basement area where abatement activities were being performed. Baystate Contracting personnel were in the process of removing asbestos-containing materials, including floor tiles, boiler insulation and pipe insulation without first wetting the materials with water to reduce the potential of asbestos fibers to be released into the ambient air. Baystate Contracting personnel were ordered to correct the violation and began wetting the materials prior to removal.

“Asbestos is a known human carcinogen and MassDEP’s asbestos regulations are designed to protect abatement workers, residents and the environment,” said Michael Gorski, director of MassDEP’s Western Regional Office in Springfield. “Although Baystate Contracting corrected the violation on the date of inspection, MassDEP has issued this penalty for failure to fully comply with required work practices.”

Baystate Contracting will pay $6,500 of the assessed penalty, with the balance suspended subject to Baystate Contracting’s future compliance with MassDEP’s regulations.

Property owners or contractors with questions about asbestos-containing materials; notification requirements; proper removal, handling, packaging, storage and disposal procedures; or the Asbestos Regulations are encouraged to contact the appropriate MassDEP Regional Office for assistance.

MassDEP is responsible for ensuring clean air and water, safe management and recycling of solid and hazardous wastes, timely cleanup of hazardous waste sites and spills and the preservation of wetlands and coastal resources.