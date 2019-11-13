MassDEP introduces plan to reduce waste disposal

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection hosted a public meeting to introduce a draft of their Solid Waste Master Plan.

The meeting is a way for the State to take questions and hear suggestions from residents on how to better waste management.

It covers how to minimize food material, textiles, and bulky waste items, and provide financial and technical assistance for municipal waste and recycling programs.

There has been several closures of landfills in western Massachusetts, but according to MassDEP there is not much landfill space anywhere in the state.

Director of Hazardous and Solid Waste Greg Cooper told 22News, “Disposal space in the state is very tight. In fact, we export about a million tons of solid waste out of the state for disposal because we don’t have those disposal facilities.”

According to MassDEP’s plan, they hope to reduce waste disposal by 30% by 2030.