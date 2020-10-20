MassDEP issues $31,000 penalty to concrete company in Westfield for failure to clean up oil spill in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) announced Monday it has assessed a $31,000 penalty to Cretecrew Concrete Services, Inc., for failing to complete cleanup of a hydraulic oil spill that occurred at a construction site in Chicopee back in September 2019.

According to a release sent to 22News, on September 20, 2019, the Chicopee Fire Department notified MassDEP of an oil spill of up to 15 gallons of hydraulic oil associated with the failure of a hydraulic hose on a concrete form truck owned and operated by Cretecrew, a concrete foundation company based in Westfield.

The spill happened at a construction site at 114 McKinstry Avenue in Chicopee. MassDEP staff inspected the site that day and confirmed that a reportable spill of hydraulic fluid to the environment had occurred.

According to MassDEP, Massachusetts regulations require that spills of more than 10 gallons be reported to MassDEP and that immediate cleanup be undertaken. MassDEP staff spoke with Cretecrew on that date to advise of the necessary cleanup.

“MassDEP made numerous attempts to assist Cretecrew Concrete Services in complying with Massachusetts waste site cleanup regulations,” said Michael Gorski, director of MassDEP’s Western Regional Office in Springfield. “MassDEP will continue to ensure that parties responsible for oil spills undertake all required cleanup actions.”

The news release states that although Cretecrew personnel initially took some action to contain and clean up the spill, they failed to submit a notification form and a cleanup plan or closure statement for the spill. The company also failed to submit the documentation within deadlines set forth in a Notice of Noncompliance issued on December 17, 2019, that extended the timeframes for the company to submit the reports.

On February 18, 2020, MassDEP issued an order in a final attempt to compel Cretecrew to comply with the necessary requirements. The company then failed to respond to any attempts by MassDEP staff to contact them and failed to contact MassDEP after receiving documents issued by MassDEP.