MassDEP penalizes Brown Bear Transportation and Regency Transportation for oil spill notification violations

BOSTON (MassDEP) – The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) announced that it has assessed penalties to Springfield-based Brown Bear Transportation, LLC, and Franklin-based Regency Transportation, Inc. for violating the oil spill notification and response regulations following a spill of diesel fuel at Regency Transportation’s facility in July 2019.

Brown Bear Transportation was fined $15,000, which includes a requirement to perform a supplemental environmental project, while Regency Transportation was fined $13,000.

“It is imperative that commercial fuel oil carriers and fuel oil tank owners notify MassDEP in a timely way of any releases of oil to the environment,” said Mary Jude Pigsley, Director of MassDEP’s Central Regional Office in Worcester. “Working with MassDEP to quickly address any potential threats greatly minimizes actual harm to the public and the environment.”

On July 2, 2019, Brown Bear Transportation delivered a load of diesel fuel to the Regency facility at 5 Kenwood Circle in Franklin, resulting in an accidental overfill of a 12,000-gallon fuel storage tank and a release of fuel to the pavement and ground surrounding the tank. An 8,000-gallon delivery was added to 4,500 gallons already in the tank, resulting in a spill of more than 200 gallons. However, the companies initially estimated the spill at just 6-8 gallons and failed to notify MassDEP of the release until the following day, despite a requirement to notify the agency of such a spill within two hours. The diesel fuel was eventually cleaned up.

Under the terms of consent orders with each company, Brown Bear Transportation must pay $5,000 of the $15,000 and perform a supplemental environmental project amounting to $10,000, in which the company will sponsor oil spill training seminars with local fire departments and first responders in Franklin and in the Worcester area. Regency Transportation must pay its penalty of $13,000.

