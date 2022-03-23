CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT is considering a series of roundabouts for an intersection in Chicopee, but it’s now being met by some resistance by one city leader.

Victor Anop is raising concern about how Mass DOT is getting feedback on the project, saying that it can’t all just be done online.

The project would have multiple roundabouts to navigate traffic from the turnpike on-ramp to the intersection here at Montgomery Street. A peanut-shaped one at the intersection of Granby Road and Montgomery Street and then another roundabout at Granby and McKinstry avenue. They would also have a raised median on the road leading to the I-90.

Chicopee Assessor, Victor Anop said, “I don’t see why they’re doing this but the public really needs to know more about this and that only happens if they hold an open public hearing where the people attend and see it in live dimensions so they can understand it.”

Mass DOT did hold a public information session over Zoom at the beginning of this month. Anop is calling for a public hearing at Chicopee City Hall.