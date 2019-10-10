MassDOT holding public meeting on new I-90 exit in Blandford

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is holding a meeting Thursday night to discuss the proposed Mass Pike exit between Westfield and Lee.

There are mixed feelings in Blandford about the proposed Mass Pike exit that would run through the town. For two years, MassDOT has discussed adding an exit between Westfield and Lee on the mass pike.

According to residents, the proposed exit would add 5,000 to 6,000 cars a day through the town. Some are concerned about how more traffic going through the town would affect scenic views and quality of life.

A Blandford Selectboard member, Eric Mcvey, told 22News the town asked for this exit and he’s happy to see progress on it.

“In 2014 we have 363 residents sign a home petition for us to act and request that we get an exit at Blandford to get access to the interstate,” said Mcvey.

Blandford resident Linda Smith also spoke to 22News about the proposed exit.

“In watching it happen, what comes in is they take the fast answer, the quick money and nobody pays attention to what’s going to happen 10 years from now,” said Smith.

McVey said an exit in Blandford would be a huge convenience, allowing residents to use the Pike, instead of taking back roads.

The meeting is on Thursday night at Blandford Town Hall at 6:30 p.m.