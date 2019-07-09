MassDOT hosting hearing in Monson to discuss proposed bridge replacement on Rt 20 over Quaboag River

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT is holding a hearing Tuesday night to discuss the proposed replacement of the bridge which carries traffic over the Quaboag River between Monson and Palmer.

According to Mass.gov, the meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Board of Selectmen Meeting Room at the Monson Town Hall.

The purpose of the meeting is for MassDOT to provide the public to become “fully acquainted” with the proposed project.

The project includes removing the existing bridge on Route 20, replacing it, improvements to the river channel in the immediate vicinity of the bridge, and improvements to the roadway approaching the bridge.

The construction would be completed in two phases to maintain vehicle and pedestrian traffic at all times. Mass.gov said construction is expected to be advertised in September of 2020 and be finished within two-and-a-half-years.

Currently, highway design and bridge sketch plans are 25 percent completed.

The project is estimated to cost $10 million.