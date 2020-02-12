MassDOT hosts public meeting on East-West Passenger Rail Study in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting on the East-West Passenger Rail Study Wednesday night in Springfield.

According to MassDOT, the meeting will take place at the UMass Center at Springfield from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Classroom 014.

The meeting will go over the study which examines the costs, benefits, and investments needed to implement a range of passenger rail service alternatives from Boston to Springfield and Pittsfield, up to and including high-speed rail.

The goal of the meeting is to inform attendees about the study’s analysis of six preliminary alternatives for improving connectivity and mobility in the East-West Corridor. MassDOT also hopes to gather feedback on what the public would like to see in the three final rail service that will be analyzed further.

Parking will be validated at $5 per car in the Tower Square garage.

If you cannot attend the meeting, notes can be sent out and feedback will be accepted via email at Makaela.Niles@dot.state.ma.us. For more information, click here.