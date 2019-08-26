MassDOT installs early warning railroad crossing system

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT has provided Agawam and West Springfield drivers with an early warning system at a controversial railroad crossing.

MassDOT on Monday activated a series of railroad advanced notification system lights.

They alert oncoming traffic when it’s safe or not safe to approach the railroad crossing at the Strathmore bridge connecting Agawam with West Springfield.

It hasn’t been unusual for traffic to be tied up for more than an hour when CSX freight trains were stalled or moved slowly through the crossing.

Leon Lamoureux of West Springfield welcomes the advance notice.

“I think it’s going to be great,” said Lamoureux. “I think people can just turn around and see the light flashing and know theirs going to be a train coming and move around our city a lot easier.”

Because West Springfield and Agawam officials considered these massive tie-ups unacceptable, they turned to MassDOT for help.

The state agency replied they can’t make CSX move its trains any faster, but they could alert drivers to avoid the area.