MassDOT to determine ways to improve Route 20 in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Drivers are fed up with all the crashes on Route 20 in West Springfield and Westfield.

This past September, a West Springfield driver died in a head-on collision on this highway near the Westfield City line. This was one of 12 deadly crashes on this state-owned highway in the last 10 years.

Family members set up a memorial on Route 20 near the Westfield city line that pays tribute to a man who killed in 2016. West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt wants the state to do everything they can to make it safer. Mayor Reichelt told 22News MassDOT will complete a Roadway Safety Audit of the Route 20 corridor, from Kings Highway to East Mountain Road.

“It’s unfortunate that all these things had to happen for them to get there but I am thrilled they are listening and are willing to come out and make those changes and be willing to listen to us and make things happen,” said Mayor Reichelt. “This is definitely a step towards making a safer roadway.”

MassDOT crews will be on Route 20 next week, analyzing the road and traffic patterns to determine short term and long term improvements. They say the “Roadway Safety Audit” won’t close any lanes or disrupt traffic.

Mayor Reichelt’s planning to meet with MassDOT next Tuesday to share his ideas for improving Route 20. This includes installing rumble strips and dividing the highway with a guard rail.