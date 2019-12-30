1  of  12
MassDOT issues travel advisory through Tuesday due to road conditions

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mass DOT has issued a travel advisory through Tuesday.

Weather Alert: Significant icing in the hills with light valley icing possible

Crews have pre-treated roads with Magnesium Chloride to prevent ice build-up. MassDOT will have up to 700 personnel ready to perform snow and ice removal operations.

Granby, Easthampton and Southwick’s parking bans will all continue until Tuesday at 12 p.m. Mountain road in Eastampton is currently closed. Northampton’s street-parking ban is in effect until 6 a.m. Parking on Main street in Northampton is prohibited until 7 a.m.

