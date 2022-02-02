MassDOT presents preliminary designs for new Armory Street bridges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The MassDOT has presented its first design of the proposed Armory Street Bridges replacement project in Springfield. This isn’t the final design, but so far it does address infrastructure issues of the bridges as well as traffic safety.

Chris Cignoli, the Director of the Springfield DPW, said, “Over the last number of years there’s been some issues with maintenance on them. They are old, extremely old, and really have reached the end of their use.”

A proposed infrastructure project is in the works in Springfield. The MassDOT now putting out the preliminary designs for the replacement of two century-old bridges in the city. The bridge carrying Armory Street over the active CSX tracks, and the bridge carrying Armory Street over the abandoned railroad.

“There are roadway problems there as well,” Cignoli said. “The roadway is very narrow, the bridges are very narrow, so there is roadwork going on as well as the full replacement of the two bridges.”

Designs for the bridges includes a wider roadway, as well as a “standard” sidewalk, and a share-use path. The shared-use path will accommodate pedestrians, bicyclists, wheelchairs and strollers.

During construction, Armory Street will be reduced to one travel lane carrying traffic southbound. Northbound traffic will be detoured during construction.

The estimated cost of the proposed construction of the Armory Street improvements is estimated at $40 million and will be federally funded by the 1.1 trillion dollar Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. And Springfield DPW does plan to make available other infrastructure plans here in the city on the he Springfield city website.