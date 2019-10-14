MassDOT providing free coffee for Columbus Day travelers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Columbus Day, many families are heading home from their long weekend destinations.

Mass Pike and I-91 are typically both very busy on Columbus Day, partly due to all the tourists who come to western Massachusetts to see the fall foliage.

Drivers at a Ludlow rest stop told 22News that traffic wasn’t too bad Monday afternoon, but it typically gets worse around rush hour, especially near Worcester and Boston.

“My mindset is take your time…It’s definitely picking up here and I only expect it to get worse, but that’s why I left early today,” said Patty Knight from Topsfield.

MassDOT shut down roadway construction on the highways for Columbus Day weekend, to help alleviate traffic congestion. Construction will resume on Tuesday.

MassDOT will be serving free coffee at all 18 of its service plazas. Remember, to always check our live traffic map before you hit the road.