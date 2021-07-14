MassDOT reducing lanes on Route 5 in West Springfield next week

WEST SPRINGFIELD – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that it will be temporarily implementing a “road diet,” a reduction of two travel lanes to one travel lane, on Riverdale Street (Route 5) southbound, between East Elm Street and the North End Bridge Rotary, in West Springfield.

The road diet is being conducted in response to concerns that have been raised by residents regarding vehicle speeds and safety along this corridor. The lane reduction is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, and will be in place for approximately three to four weeks for MassDOT to evaluate traffic operations and the safety benefits of the implemented lane reduction.

Access to side streets and driveways throughout this area will remain. The implementation date for the road diet is weather dependent and subject to change.

Road diets are proven safety countermeasures that reduce the number of conflict points and make travel safer for all roadway users. A study conducted by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) found that four-lane to three-lane road diets reduce the total number of crashes by 19 to 47 percent. Some road diets have shown an even greater improvement—as much as a 70 percent reduction in crashes along a single stretch of road.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to: