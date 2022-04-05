SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Another roundabout could be coming to Springfield at Saint James Avenue and Tapley Street.

The MassDOT is hosting a zoom meeting Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. where they’re asking for feedback from the community on the proposed roundabout. The intersection right off I-291 near the DPW would take the place of this four way intersection.

Joe Winn has lived in the area for the last several years and he thinks it would be a good idea, “I think it would make traffic less of a hassle and you could get around it more easily because there’s less stopping and people are going around their separate ways instead of the lights. You know?”

According to DPW, they would also create spaces for bicycles, walkers and pedestrians along with high-visibility crosswalks, ADA-compliant curb ramps and rapid flashing beacons for safe crossing.