SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be holding a public briefing for the major pedestrian and vehicle traffic design plans for the “X” in Forest Park on Tuesday.

According to the City of Springfield website, the design for the traffic plans is completely done and will go out to bid later this year. The construction is anticipated to begin in 2024.

The project will extend 0.6 miles along Sumner Avenue from the Forest Park Main Greeting Road to Daytona Street, Belmont Avenue, and Dickinson Street. Some of the proposed changes include traffic signal upgrades, sidewalk, and pedestrian crossing updates, the addition of turning lanes, bicycle accommodations, and stormwater facilities.

The reasons for the “X” reconstruction project are because of the following existing issues such as:

Intersection Safety

Congestion and Delay

Cut-Through Traffic

Deficient Pedestrian Facilities

Inadequate Bicycle

Accommodation

Obsolete Signal Equipment

Some of the benefits that this project will have on the community include:

Enhanced open space through the implementation of landscaping and pocket parks

Increased public safety and reduced traffic congestion through road reconfiguration

Improved air quality through reduced traffic congestion

Improved stormwater management through road reconfiguration and implementation of deep sump catch basins, resulting in cleaner water

Increased opportunity for economic development

Mayor Domenic Sarno and Department of Public Works (DPW) Director Chris Cignoli will be in attendance.

Mayor Sarno states, “Living in our beautiful Forest Park neighborhood all my life and raising my family there, this project is long overdue and essential to securing and enhancing safe pedestrian and vehicular traffic. This collaborative project with MassDOT will also enhance the economic development aspects for our local businesses at the ‘X’. Tonight’s public briefing by MassDOT also comes after hearing the concerns from our residents about the environmental impact from the initial design which was drafted that would have removed over 100 trees along the corridor. I am proud to say that environmental impact has been drastically changed. I am glad that my administration, working with the state, is able to advance this much-needed project and initiative for our residents and business community.”

The public briefing will be at 6:30 p.m. in the John J. Shea Bright Nights Building located at 300 Sumner Ave in Springfield.