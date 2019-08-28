MassDOT to restore 21 historic roadway markers

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT has announced its project to restore 21 historic 1930 Massachusetts Bay Colony tercentenary markers.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the markers are located in Bernardston, Brimfield, Deerfield, Greenfield, Hadley, Hatfield, New Braintree, Northfield, West Brookfield, and Worcester.

“These markers help inform residents and commuters of notable events and facts about cities and towns, and are well-known historical artifacts that enhance roadside landscapes throughout Massachusetts.” Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver

The markers were installed in 1930 to celebrate the 300th anniversary of the Massachusetts Bay Colony.

MassDOT has identified 174 of the original 275 markers that were installed.



View looking east towards the Steerage Rock marker on Soldier’s Monument Town Green near 4 Sturbridge Road (at the junction of North Main Street and Main Street) in Brimfield.

(MassDOT)

