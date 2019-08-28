Breaking News
Man dead after shooting on Abbe Avenue in Springfield
Watch Live
TRACK: Storm Dorian expected to strengthen, could hit Puerto Rico

MassDOT to restore 21 historic roadway markers

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(MassDOT)

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) –  MassDOT has announced its project to restore 21 historic 1930 Massachusetts Bay Colony tercentenary markers. 

According to a news release sent to 22News, the markers are located in Bernardston, Brimfield, Deerfield, Greenfield, Hadley, Hatfield, New Braintree, Northfield, West Brookfield, and Worcester.

“These markers help inform residents and commuters of notable events and facts about cities and towns, and are well-known historical artifacts that enhance roadside landscapes throughout Massachusetts.”

Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver

The markers were installed in 1930 to celebrate the 300th anniversary of the Massachusetts Bay Colony.

MassDOT has identified 174 of the original 275 markers that were installed.

View looking east towards the Steerage Rock marker on Soldier’s Monument Town Green near 4 Sturbridge Road (at the junction of North Main Street and Main Street) in Brimfield.
(MassDOT)
View looking east towards the Indian Hill marker on Soldier’s Monument Town Green near 4 Sturbridge Road (at the junction of North Main Street and Main Street) in Brimfield.
(MassDOT)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon

Trending Stories

Love Your Pet

More Love Your Pet