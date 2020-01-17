MassDOT to spend $2.5M for Gerena School tunnel repairs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT has finally taken responsibility for fixing a problem at Springfield’s Gerena Community School that’s existed for more than 30 years.

22News crews captured video of water seepage damage to walls lining the tunnel leading from the Gerena School to Main Street in the north end of the city.

Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News, MassDOT will spend $2.5 million repairing a membrane on I-91 at Birnie Avenue, above the tunnel to put a stop to the seepage that’s caused the damage.

The city had denied all along that the damage was the result of bubbling water below the surface.

“Finally this has been an issue for thirty years. Finally, under my administration, we’re moving forward. I only wish, I could snap my fingers yesterday, but we are moving forward.” -Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

The city is still waiting for word when MassDOT will actually correct the water seepage problem that’s created so many issues at the Gerena tunnel.