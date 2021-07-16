MassDOT warns of text phishing scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT has issued a warning about a text phishing scam.

The scam reportedly involves customers receiving text messages, claiming to be from the “DMV.” People are then asked to click on a link and update their personal information. MassDOT says the Registry of Motor Vehicles does not send text messages to request personal information.

Adding that people can identify the scam because it includes DMV, in Massachusetts, it is only referred to as RMV. Local residents are alarmed by the uptick in scams lately.

John Maloney told 22News, “My business had to put in new security measures to make sure we don’t get emails from people that are outside of our company. My grandparents just got hit with a few robocalls and stayed on the phone with them for 45 minutes.”

Any text using the phrase “Department of Motor Vehicles” or “DMV” should be deleted. Any communication by text from the real RMV would be as a result of a customer-initiated request or transaction.