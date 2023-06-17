SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — An event was held at the Basketball Hall of Fame aimed at helping local residents retain some form of health insurance coverage as the state’s MassHealth program reshuffles who is eligible.

The COVID-19 Public Health emergency expanded the list of people who could seek insurance through MassHealth and since that emergency ended last month people on it need to actively recertify to maintain coverage. Helping those people retain coverage was the purpose of The Massachusetts Health Connector’s “Stay Healthy & Stay Covered Fair” on Saturday.

The event helped residents recertify while also providing some fun and frivolity. If you missed the fair on Saturday and you’re worried about losing your MassHealth insurance, you can renew your eligibility through the state’s website.