MassHire Career Center now open in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – MassHire’s new Springfield Career Center had their grand opening Tuesday morning.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on the third floor of 95 liberty street at 10:00 a.m.

Formerly known as future works, MassHire’s new space will give residents and businesses the services they need to build their skill sets and recruit potential employees.

“For our job-seeking customers we have a new computer lab, we have increased internet speed, a better wifi system. For our business service area which works with companies, we have a better recruiting area on site for customers.” -Kevin Lynn, Executive Director for MassHire in Springfield

Lynn went on to say that MassHire offers a variety of services for people looking to advance their career including job search, computer training workshops, and career training programs.