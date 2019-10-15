MassHire celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassHire career centers in Springfield and Holyoke celebrated National Disability Employment Awareness Month on Tuesday.

Men and women with disabilities took the first step towards the training that will help them improve their quality of life.

Anna Barre of Feeding Hills has a learning disability. She told 22News, “They can find me a job where it’s not to difficult or hard, but I don’t know my money that well. But I have a learning disability.”

Youth Specialist Phylis Gideon added, “We have computer classes, we have the training, we provide one on one counseling. Your name it, they receive those services free of charge.”

MassHire also works with the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Department, utilizing its services to help applicants with disabilities lead a more satisfying life in the workplace.