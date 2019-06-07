MassHire holds annual “Hot Dogs for Hot Jobs” job fair in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassHire held their annual Hot Dogs for Hot Jobs job fair in Holyoke Friday afternoon.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the job fair took place at Holyoke Heritage Park on 221 Appleton Street from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. The 11th annual job fair features free hot dogs for applicants looking for a job.

During the two-hour job fair, hundreds of people looking for work connected with the 140 companies and agencies needing help.

But it quickly became apparent the good economy was working a hardship on some companies filling their ranks with enough workers.

“We can’t find enough employees, the employees that you’re looking for are working,” said Brandon Giordano of Hillside Plastics in Turners Falls. “The job market is tough, good economy, bad job market.”

One young job seeker told 22News, he’s entering Holyoke Community College in the fall and would appreciate finding an entry-level job in technology. But according to one employer, entry-level jobs are hard to find.

“We had a position of that was a part-time meter ready, you walk around the city, now that job has just gone to technology,” said Terry Sweeny of Holyoke Gas and Electric.

But folks from Yankee candle are confident this job fair will help them fill many of the 160 seasonal jobs still open. Their history tells them that events such as hot dogs for hot jobs will benefit them as well the small army of applicants.

“They serve us very well, we find a lot of talent at these job fairs and getting Yankee Candle,” said Lenad Peease.

It’s still too early to know how many applicants landed jobs during MassHire’s latest job fair. But as one job seeker remarked she’d be happy just making that initial connection.