MassHire Holyoke donating hot dogs this year for first virtual Hot Dogs for Hot Jobs

Hampden County

(Photo: MassHire Holyoke)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassHire Holyoke’s 12th Annual Hot Dogs for Hot Jobs Job fair will look a little different this year.

The job fair will be held virtually this year instead of outside like it is every year. Because the fair can’t be held outside guests won’t receive a complimentary hot dog. Instead, for each person that logs on to the virtual event, MassHire will donate a hotdog to Kates Kitchen, Providence Ministries for the Needy.

The job fair will be held Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on their website.

