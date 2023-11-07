HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassHire Holyoke is hosting a Veterans Job Fair on Tuesday.

According to a news release from MassHire Holyoke, the fair opens at 10:00 a.m. and runs until 12:00 p.m. From 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., the fair is for veterans only, and from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., the fair is open to the general public.

Some of the companies that are attending the fair include:

Amazon

C&S Wholesale

Golden Years Staffing

MASIS Staffing

MGM

Pilot Precision Products

Split Excavating, Inc

United States Postal Service

US Tsubaki Automotive Division

Valley Springs Behavioral Health

Veterans Home in Holyoke

The job fair will be held at MassHire Holyoke’s 2nd location at the STEAM Building on 208 Race Street. There is more parking on the other side of the building on Main Street.