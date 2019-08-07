MassHire Holyoke recognized for work with Puerto Rico hurricane evacuees & job seekers

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassHire in Holyoke has been recognized for their work with hurricane evacuees from Puerto Rico over the last year and a half.

To date, MassHire Holyoke has served 978 evacuees in Hampden County, which is 64 percent of all Puerto Ricans who evacuated to Massachusetts in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

MassHire’s Liz Sotomayor and Frank Martinez accepted the “Living MassHire Finalist Award” on behalf of MassHire Holyoke during a recent statewide award ceremony.

“It was ‘all hands on deck’ at the career center as bilingual employees worked with the evacuees, and English speakers only picked up extra duties to ensure career center coverage was not affected by the influx of services provided to the hurricane victims,” MassHire wrote in a news release. “In addition, emotions ran high as many career center staff had family and friends who were impacted by the hurricane and for long periods of time they didn’t know how they were and if they survived or not.”

MassHire’s Ramona Reno was also recognized with the “Respect Award” for helping court-involved individuals find and keep jobs.

“My team is blessed by witnessing a ‘transformation’ as customers realize that they do have employment skills and that they do have something meaningful to offer to society, to their loved ones, and to themselves,” Reno said.

MassHire’s mission is to develop a strong workforce system by enhancing the competitive strength of companies, improving the skills of employees and jobseekers, and expanding career opportunities through economic development.