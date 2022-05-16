SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassHire Career Center held their first in-person fair since January of 2020 on Monday. The event was held at the Center Court of the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Over 50 companies were looking to fill hundreds of positions, from entry-level openings to Chief Financial Officer.

Beth Cardillo, the Executive Director of Armbrook Village Senior Living told 22News, “Its been very difficult for everybody and we’re hoping today we can attract people, we’re really working hard to be as flexible as we can and to really listen to people about what their needs are.”

The hiring and retaining of employees became a significant challenge for businesses throughout the pandemic.

Local businesses are hopeful now that restrictions have been lifted, employees will return to the workforce.