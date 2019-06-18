MassHire hosts job expo at Basketball Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A job expo was held Monday evening at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Dozens of people came out to speak with more than 40 companies that attended. The companies spoke to the people attending about openings at their businesses and their field of work.

One man told 22News he likes job fairs because you get to meet potential employers in person, something you lose when applying to a job online.

“Always good to see people face to face,” James Lewis said. “The electronic thing is cool, but it’s so impersonal and with some of the apps it’s a pain, but at least with this you can come and see people face to face.”

The expo was put together by MassHire in Springfield, as well as other local organizations.

MassHire will be holding a few other workshops this week: