MassHire to hold job fair in Springfield next week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Right now, Congress has not passed any legislation that would give Americans another stimulus check or continue that extra $600 for unemployment.

Senator Elizabeth Warren and Congressman Neal sent a letter to President Trump Friday to urge the president to prevent the cutoff of unemployment benefits for workers. In March, Congress passed that temporary expansion of unemployment insurance but it expires on July 31.

Unemployment rates are at the highest levels since the Great Depression and in Springfield, the unemployment rate is 20 percent. But MassHire Springfield’s Executive Director, Kevin Lynn, says right now is a great time for people to learn more skills so they’re better candidates for future employers.

“We keep hearing about this huge number of people who are unemployed but companies are not seeing it in terms of applicants,” said Lynn. “You would think that given what’s happening with the economy that companies would be flooded with applicants but that has certainly not been the case by and large for most companies.”

MassHire Springfield says they’ve seen a spike in people from all over using their online training services since the start of the pandemic.

We will keep you updated if there is another unemployment insurance package passed by Congress. Masshire Springfield is hosting a job fair next week with more than two dozen potential employers.