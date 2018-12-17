MassHire, Westfield Technical Academy training workers in skilled manufacturing

There’s a positive ripple effect to western Massachusetts tight job market. Western Massachusetts employment directors told 22News that Westfield Technical Academy students have well-paying industrial jobs waiting for them just as soon as they graduate.

But that’s not nearly enough to meet local companies’ need for qualified technicians to operate their advanced machinery.

As a result, MassHire is recruiting more than a thousand men and women to take this training in Springfield and Holyoke.

“There’s a gap in our educational institutions, vocational high schools, and community colleges,” David Cruise of the MassHire Hampden County Workforce Board explained. “They’re going to graduate a little over 300 people. So you can see the gap between the demand side and the supply side.”

On January 28, men and women who are jobless or under-employed will start training in advanced technology at Westfield Technical Academy on machines designed to help western Massachusetts companies fill job openings.

Gary Nadeau, who leads WTA’s Manufacturing Technology Department, told 22News that, “because there is such a skill gap in manufacturing, there’s a lot of buzz out there helping manufacturers and schools like this one get the money.”