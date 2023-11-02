SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The MassMutual Center is excited to announce the highly anticipated return of “Breakfast with Santa” on Saturday, November 25.

This delightful holiday event is a beloved tradition that brings together families in celebration of the season and supports a great cause, the Springfield Boys & Girls Club.

Courtesy of MassMutual Center

“We are thrilled to announce the return of Breakfast with Santa for the upcoming holiday season,” stated MassMutual Center General Manager Sean Dolan. “This is a wonderful event to help benefit the Springfield Boys & Girls Club. We are able to bring the holiday magic in the building while helping the community as well.”

On the morning of November 25, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., attendees of Breakfast with Santa will have the pleasure of meeting Old Saint Nicholas. They will be treated to a scrumptious breakfast including pancakes, scrambled eggs, fruits, and other breakfast favorites. Additionally, each child will receive a craft kit to take home as a cherished keepsake.

The proceeds from Breakfast with Santa will go to benefit the Springfield Boys & Girls Club, supporting the vital work they do for local youth.

In an exciting added bonus, everyone who attends Breakfast with Santa will receive free admission to The Boys & Girls Club of Springfield’s 23rd Annual Festival of Trees. Starting at 10 a.m., guests will have the opportunity to marvel at a stunning display of over 100 unique and beautifully decorated trees, all generously donated by local businesses, organizations, families, and individuals.

Tickets for Breakfast with Santa are available for purchase on the MassMutual Center website as well as at the MassMutual Center box office.