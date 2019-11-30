MassMutual Center hosts annual Festival of Trees

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been 19 years since the Springfield Boys and Girls Club first started attracting large crowds with its Festival of trees.

Crowds continued Saturday, the second day of the Festival of Trees hosted by the MassMutual Center.

The decorated trees are donated by companies and individuals.

They’ll be raffled off on December 15th at the conclusion of the long-running Festival.

Tammy Kasperowski and her family have been trying to win one of these decorated Christmas Trees for the past 10 years, and she’s not giving up.

“Each tree has a different beauty to it. Underneath the tree, or on the tree is just amazing and the work that is put into each and every tree,” said Kasperowski.

The thousands of dollars raised during the festival of trees go towards supporting a variety of children’s programs provided each year by the Boys and Girls Club.