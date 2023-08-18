SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This weekend the MassMutual Center will be filled with amazing LEGO displays at the Brick Convention.

This Lego fan event is the ultimate event for LEGO lovers of all ages and with over 20,000 sq. feet of space, it will be one of the largest LEGO fan events in the United States.

The convention center inside the MassMutual Center was being set up Friday with galleries of life-sized and extraordinary LEGO models on display. The attendees will be able to see incredible wonders built out of thousands of LEGO bricks as well as seeing vendors who will be selling anything and everything LEGO including retired LEGO sets, rare mini-figures, and more.

Professional LEGO artists from around the world will be at the event for fans to meet including Amado Pinlac. “You can go from one extreme to the other, there are hobbyists here who have cars, whole towns, castles besides the LEGO star wars,” says Pinlac. “So that is essentially what we will cater to, just about everybody who enjoys.”

Both Saturday and Sunday have multiple time sessions between 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and then 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. The event will also be supporting Creations for Charity with a portion of the proceeds going to the all-volunteer nonprofit organization.

Tickets are $15 when purchased online, and $18 at the door if not sold out beforehand and tickets are selling out fast.