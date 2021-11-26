MassMutual Center opens doors for Festival of Trees

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The opening day crowd to the Festival of Trees was feeling lucky on Friday. Hoping to win one of the more than one hundred beautifully decorated trees on display at the Mass Mutual Center in downtown Springfield.

The doors to the Mass Mutual Center exhibit hall had barely opened on the morning after Thanksgiving day-when visitors started buying their raffle tickets in hopes of taking home one of these beautifully decorated Christmas trees.

“I love and I love candy so it’s perfect, I did not, my brother did though,” Southwick resident Clare Stratton said.

“What makes this tree so special? I love it, I love it,” Robin Asselin of Ludlow said.

The trees will be raffled off during the 21st annual Springfield Boys and Girls Club fundraiser, which will be held on December 12. Executive Director of the Springfield Boys and Girls Club, Vinnie Borello, shared his excitement with 22News.

“It’s wonderful, the crowd waiting when we opened the door,” Borello said.

And from now through that final day in December, veterans and first responders and their families will view the festival of trees free of charge, courtesy of a grant from AT&T. Many attending this first festival day were heard to wish they would win one of these ornately decorated trees.