MassMutual Center to host World Quilt Show in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The MassMutual Center in Springfield has been awarded a two-year contract to host World Quilt Show New England.

In a news release sent to 22News, the event will take place Thursday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and the general admission is $14. Accompanied children under 16 are free.

The centerpiece of the festival is the World Quilt Competition which attracts entries from across the globe featuring Australia, Germany, Japan and more.

The show will also feature workshops, lectures, shops and a collection of special exhibits including quilts from Northampton Modern Quilt Guide.



