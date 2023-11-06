SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Children facing cancer in the Springfield area will soon receive vital support, thanks to the generous commitment of the MassMutual Foundation.

A recent grant of $75,000 has been awarded to Circle of Care, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing assistance to families of children affected by cancer. These children’s families often endure a heavy financial burden, with out-of-pocket medical expenses that can soar to as much as $35,000.

Caring for a child with cancer brings additional financial stressors, as one parent may need to step away from their job to provide care. This leaves families grappling with lost income, rising household expenses, increased childcare needs, travel costs, and more.

Circle of Care, headquartered in Connecticut, stands as a beacon of hope for these families, offering comprehensive support to help alleviate the emotional and financial strains arising from a child’s medical crisis. The organization has expanded its mission beyond Connecticut, reaching into Massachusetts and New York to assist communities with fewer available resources, such as Springfield.

In the fall of 2022, Circle of Care initiated a six-month pilot program, which provided financial assistance to families receiving treatment at Baystate Children’s Hospital. Now, thanks to the MassMutual Foundation’s $75,000 grant, Circle of Care can make an enduring commitment to support these families, forming a long-term partnership with Baystate Children’s Hospital and the Springfield community.

Dennis Duquette, the president of the MassMutual Foundation, expressed their pride in supporting the expansion of Circle of Care into Massachusetts, particularly within the Baystate Health system. “Their holistic approach to support, with a particular emphasis on the financial well-being of families navigating a child’s cancer diagnosis and treatment, is not only essential but also a model of excellence,” Duquette stated.

This grant from the MassMutual Foundation will further the cause of assisting children with cancer and their families in the Springfield area, providing much-needed aid during challenging times. It is a testament to the Foundation’s commitment to making a positive difference in the communities it serves.