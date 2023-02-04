SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassMutual was named to Fortune Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Company list for 2023.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield, MassMutual was placed second in the life- and health-insurance industry category and lead among mutual company peers.

MassMutual also ranked first for innovation in their industry category, along with the company being listed on this list 20 times since 2000.

Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield stated, “Congrats to Chairman, President, and CEO Roger Crandall and team on this prestigious honor. Simply put, for over 170 years, MassMutual has been an outstanding corporate citizen – ‘There for us through thick and thin!’ Continued success and thanks.”