MassMutual offering free life insurance to health care workers during COVID-19 crisis

Hampden County

by: Lianne Zana

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new program launched by MassMutual will support healthcare workers on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program, Healthbridge, will grant healthcare workers up to $3 billion worth of free life insurance. The program is an extension of MassMutual’s current LifeBridge program, which has been providing free life insurance for nearly two decades to families to help.

“What we could do to help those on the front lines just seems like a natural extension and this is an easy way to provide some support to those who are in harm’s way,” said Gareth Ross.

Healthcare workers interested in free life insurance can apply through MassMutual’s online homepage.

Applicants will be accepted by the end of April.

