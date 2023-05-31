CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassWildlife will be hosting a fishing event in Chicopee Saturday to teach families about fishing.

On Saturday at Memorial State Park in Chicopee from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., MassWildlife will teach kids and families how to fish, including setting up your rod, tying knots, casting and identifying fish. Some gear and bait will be provided but people can also bring their own equipment.

In order to take part, MassWildlife is asking anyone interested in attending to pre-register on the MassFishHunt website.

This weekend is Free Fishing Weekend in Massachusetts, meaning you do not need a license to fish on Saturday and Sunday in local lakes, ponds and rivers.