SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People who have given birth in Massachusetts, or have taken care of someone who has, can express their feelings directly to representatives of the Department of Public Health, at a listening session Monday night in Springfield.

The event will be held at the Community Music School of Springfield at 6:00 p.m. Monday night. This is a virtual or in-person event, according to Mass.gov.

The Department of Public Health says that they “want to hear directly from people who have experienced difficulty with our maternal health system, in order to make recommendations to improve services, and help more people give birth safely.”