BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A baseball player who grew up in Brimfield has been picked in the first round of the MLB draft.

Matt Shaw played at Worcester Academy before heading to the University of Maryland. The shortstop was named the 2022 Cape Cod Summer Player of the Year.

He followed that up with a stellar season for the Terps with 24 home runs, 69 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases in 62 games. This week, the college junior got the call, being picked by the Chicago Cubs 13th overall in the first round of the draft.

According to MLB.com, that earned him $4.25 million. Shaw also spent the summer of 2019 playing Tri-County Baseball in East Longmeadow for DiFranco Realty.