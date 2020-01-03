Mattress fire at Springfield high-rise apartment building

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is looking into what led up to a fire on the 12th floor of an apartment building.

Springfield Fire Capt. Brian Tetreault told 22News that the sprinkler system went off on the 12th floor at 414 Chestnut Street, after a burning mattress was dragged out of an apartment and into the corridor shortly before 6:00 A.M.

No one was injured in the fire.

A stretch of Carew Street near the building was briefly closed by police while firefighters worked.