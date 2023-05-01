SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Max Tavern at the Basketball Hall of Fame will be hosting their second networking event called “Max on Monday”.

“Max on Monday” offers the opportunity to connect with other professionals while enjoying complimentary hors d’oeuvres, according to a news release sent to 22News from Max Tavern. This event is a chance for those who have been working remotely to reconnect with their coworkers and find inspiration while connecting with others.

“Max on Monday” will feature a selection of local businesses every month. May’s featured businesses include:

Foley Connelly Financial Partners

New England Business Machines Naples Realty

Contractors Home Appliances

Representatives from each of these businesses will be able to network with one another and share information about their organizations.

Every month, “Max on Monday” will feature a local charity, and the charity for May 1st will be the West Springfield Boys and Girls Club. They will also be showcasing a local artist, calling that portion of the event “Discover an Artist”.

There will also be a cash bar that will be available for beverages at the event. “Max on Monday” is set to take place from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Max Tavern at the Basketball Hall of Fame. To register to attend, RSVP to AnnMarie Harding at (413)-244-4055 or via email at aharding@maxtavern.com.