1  of  3
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 3,716 deaths, 64,311 COVID-19 cases total Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Statewide face coverings in effect May 6 Man charged with murder of taxi driver in Springfield

May is off to a warmer start

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SUNSHINE_725848

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After some cool and wet weather recently, it was a little warmer Friday May 1.

It looks like there is for the short term but maybe not for the long term.

It was a mostly cloudy but milder start to May and people took advantage of the periods of dry weather Friday to take a walk through Forest Park in Springfield and as we head through the month, some people are hoping for better weather.

Springfield resident Sara Harpin who told us, “Hopefully it will improve despite having to stay quarantined in away. I’m hoping people are getting out and taking precautions but enjoying the weather and I’m also looking forward to baseball season, I’m just waiting.”

But if you’re looking for warmer weather this month, you may not want to get your hopes up too high. NOAA just released their temperature outlook for May and it’s calling for cooler than normal temperatures for us here in the Northeast.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets

Donate Today