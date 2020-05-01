May is off to a warmer start

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After some cool and wet weather recently, it was a little warmer Friday May 1.

It looks like there is for the short term but maybe not for the long term.

It was a mostly cloudy but milder start to May and people took advantage of the periods of dry weather Friday to take a walk through Forest Park in Springfield and as we head through the month, some people are hoping for better weather.

Springfield resident Sara Harpin who told us, “Hopefully it will improve despite having to stay quarantined in away. I’m hoping people are getting out and taking precautions but enjoying the weather and I’m also looking forward to baseball season, I’m just waiting.”

But if you’re looking for warmer weather this month, you may not want to get your hopes up too high. NOAA just released their temperature outlook for May and it’s calling for cooler than normal temperatures for us here in the Northeast.