SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A meeting is being held Thursday afternoon to discuss a solution on a location to hold the annual Mayflower Marathon after the Basketball Hall of Fame decided to cut ties with the event.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the office of State Representative Carlos Gonzalez, the meeting will be held Thursday at the Basketball Hall of Fame to find a solution for the 29th annual fundraising event. The Rock 102’s annual Mayflower Marathon has been held in the parking lot of the Hall of Fame for more than 20 years to raise money for the Springfield-based Open Pantry.

President and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, John Doleva, said it could no longer accommodate the event due to “anticipated increased parking needs.”

State Representative Carlos Gonzalez is meeting with representatives from Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Open Pantry Community Services Emergency Food Pantry, and Rock 102 to find a solution to the Hall of Fame’s decision to no longer offer space for the Mayflower Marathon.

22News will speak with Representative Gonzalez concluding the meeting and will update the story as soon as additional information is available.

Organizers say they are firmly committed to the Mayflower Marathon and hope that despite the change in location, this year raises the most for the Open Pantry to date.