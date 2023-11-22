SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Donations continued to pour in Wednesday night for the Mayflower Marathon at the Thunderbirds game downtown!

The T-Birds hosted their second annual Mayflower Marathon Night at the MassMutual Center. A special edition Mayflower Thunderbirds jersey was up for sale with all the proceeds going to The Open Pantry.

It was a record year for Rock 102’s annual Mayflower Marathon. They surpassed their goal this year by nearly $47,000, raising more $217,000 in food and cash donations for The Open Pantry.

The Open Pantry continues to see growing demand for their services, especially during the holidays.

Mike Baxendale, Co-Host of The Bax & Nagle Morning Show, told 22News, “Food insecurity is at an all-time here now in Springfield, 1 in 3 families is suffering from some level of food insecurity so for 52 hours over the last couple of days we’ve filled almost 6 trucks worth of food and raised about $218,000.”

Monetary donation are still being accepted. Click here to donate.