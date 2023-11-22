SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rock 102’s Mayflower Marathon wrapped up Wednesday morning, raising over $217,000 in food and cash donations for the Open Pantry.

Those food donations filled at least four trucks, and spilled over into a fifth.

This is the 30th year for the Mayflower Marathon. Morning show hosts Bax and Nagle broadcast from MGM Springfield for 52 hours, and collected non-perishable food items and cash donations.

Mike “Bax” Baxendale tells 22News, “Food insecurity isn’t just someone else’s problem, when you’ve got one in three families in the area suffering from it, that’s people you work with, that’s your neighbors, that’s family members. You may not even realize they’re suffering like that because its hard to admit that times are tough.”

If you weren’t able to make it down to MGM this week, there is still time to donate. Collections will continue at the Springfield Thunderbirds game Wednesday night.