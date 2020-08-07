Mayor Alex Morse joins Pittsfield community addressing substance abuse

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse was joined by community members Friday in Pittsfield to address substance abuse and the trauma that comes with it.

Morse was at the Brain Center Friday afternoon, where his own brother received treatment before losing his more than 20 year battle to addiction.

“We have a healthcare system that values everything but addiction and mental illness. and growing up in that backdrop I don’t think you need to have this disease or know someone or have a family member with this disease to show empathy and compassion, but I certainly do,” said Morse

Following his remarks, Mayor Morse was joined by the center’s medical staff for a private tour of the facility.

Morse is running against longtime Congressman Richard Neal for the Democratic nomination in the state’s 1st Congressional District.