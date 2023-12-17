SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is currently in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

According to the City of Springfield, Mayor Sarno confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. The Mayor will isolate for five days following the CDC guidelines. Mayor Sarno is vaccinated and boosted.

The CDC recommends that people at a high-risk level wear a high-quality mask or respirator, especially if they are at high risk for severe illness. Spending time outdoors or having ventilation inside your home can be a preventative measure as well as increasing the distance between yourself and others.

Following the correct procedures is especially important as the holidays are approaching, as this is the time when the number of cases rises.

Symptoms of COVID-19

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

At-home tests are available if you are dealing with any symptoms. Look into receiving the new COVID-19 booster shot, which is designed to lessen the severity of Omicron variants like J.1. Free at-home tests can be ordered from the federal government at covid.gov/tests.

COVID-19 Test Sites in Springfield

AMR located on 595 Cottage Street in Springfield offers testing Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

AMR located at 1655 Boston Road in Springfield offers testing Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m., as well as 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Additional testing sites can be found at Mass.gov including Walgreens, CVS, and MedExpress.