Mayor Domenic Sarno reopens Cyr Arena

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One of Springfield’s most beloved recreational resources, the Cyr Arena at Forest Park, is open once again, with new safety restrictions in place.

Skating was discontinued last fall at the arena due to COVID-19.

A few years ago, Springfield Police officers had skating classes for children. It’s one of the programs that’s made the Springfield Arena an important component of the city’s culture.

Mayor Domenic Sarno re-opened the arena after speaking with Patrick Sullivan, Parks, Building and Recreation Management Director and Helen Caulton-Harris, Springfield’s Health and Human Services Commissioner.

The season is expected to continue through March.

